Motorcyclist dies in crash in Washington County

Image: Washington County Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on Southwest Rood Bridge Road on Saturday afternoon.

WCSO said deputies are on the scene investigating the crash. It said Southwest Rood Bridge Road will be closed between Southwest Burkhalter Road and Southwest Larson Road for a few hours.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the motorcyclist or a cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

