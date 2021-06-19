Motorcyclist dies in crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on Southwest Rood Bridge Road on Saturday afternoon.
WCSO said deputies are on the scene investigating the crash. It said Southwest Rood Bridge Road will be closed between Southwest Burkhalter Road and Southwest Larson Road for a few hours.
Deputies are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on SW Rood Bridge Road, which will be closed between SW Burkhalter Rd and SW Larson Rd for a few hours. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. #pdxtraffic #alert pic.twitter.com/voIxWsaPvS— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) June 20, 2021
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the motorcyclist or a cause of the crash.
