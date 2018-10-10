PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down a large portion of Northeast Marine Drive in Portland on Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 8300 block of Marine Drive at 2:23 p.m.
Investigators said a motorcyclist was heading east when he left the eastbound lane, attempted to correct his direction of travel, lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a westbound semi.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Marine Drive was closed from Northeast 33rd Avenue to 122nd Avenue. The closure was expected to last four to six hours.
Drivers were advised to use an alternate route.
