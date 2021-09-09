PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A portion of 82nd Avenue was closed near the Portland airport while police investigated a deadly motorcycle crash Thursday.
According to Portland Police Bureau, officers responded just after 9 a.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Alderwood Road. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle down and a motorcyclist dead at the scene.
Details are scarce, but police say it appears the motorcycle was traveling southbound on 82nd Avenue and left the roadway. Investigators don't believe any other vehicles were involved.
Northeast 82nd Avenue was closed between Northeast Alderwood Road and Northeast Airport Way while police investigated.
