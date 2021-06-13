VERNONIA, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died after a crash on Highway 47 near Vernonia on Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Highway 47 was closed between Vernonia and Highway 26, according to the sheriff's office. Just before 2 p.m., all lanes reopened.
The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
