Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 47 in Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash on Highway 47 in Yamhill County on Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 34 at around 2:50 p.m.
Investigators said a Harley Davidson motorcycle rider was heading north on the highway, but left the road for unknown reasons.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The rider’s name has not yet been released.
Highway 47 was closed for two hours following the crash.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Yamhill Police Department and Yamhill Fire Department.
