OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a van on Highway 99E in Oregon City on Saturday night, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said at about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, troopers and other emergency personnel responded to the crash. They learned a motorcycle was heading southbound on Highway 99E near Dunes Road when witnesses said it ran a red light and hit a van nearly head-on. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers identified the motorcyclist as 33-year-old Daniel Lucero of Gervais.

The highway was closed for over three hours during the investigation.