LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 126E, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 3:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 13.
An investigation revealed that Kurt Rauch, 65, of Springfield, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the highway and lost control while attempting to stop for traffic in front of him. OSP said Rauch crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Ford F350 PU.
Rauch was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford was not injured, according to OSP.
Highway 126E was closed for about three hours following the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.