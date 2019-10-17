PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are seeking a semi-truck driver that was involved in a deadly crash that occurred on North Going Street Thursday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a crash on North Going Street, just west of Interstate Avenue.
Police said an investigation revealed the motorcycle collided with a semi-truck pulling a full-sized trailer.
The motorcycle operator, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
All lanes of North Going Street were closed west of North Interstate Avenue to North Greeley Avenue for several hours.
FOX 12 spoke with a delivery driver who was trying to get to work, but was stopped at the closure.
"So many people work on the island - it's going to be a mess today," said Andy Maida.
According to police, the semi-truck continued westbound after the collision. Police said it is possible that the driver of the semi-truck is unaware of the crash.
Anyone who believes they could be involved, or anyone with information about the crash, is asked to reach out to Traffic Investigator Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or at chris.johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
