HARNEY COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash with a farm tractor in Harney County.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 395C near Lost Creek Timber Road at 9:50 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators said Jon Meek, 63, of Riverside, California, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on the highway when he attempted to pass a farm tractor pulling a baler.
The teen driving the tractor had just started to turn left at the time, according to Oregon State Police.
The motorcyclist struck the left front area of the farm tractor.
Meek was flown to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The teen driving the tractor was not injured.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, Harney District Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
