PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in northeast Portland on Saturday.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast 65th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard at around 5 p.m.
Police said the crash involved a motorcyclist and the driver of a car.
The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Despite lifesaving efforts by medics and the doctors at the hospital, police said the motorcycle rider died.
The driver of the car involved in the crash was not hurt and has cooperated with the investigation, according to officers.
The identity of the motorcycle rider was not released by police.
