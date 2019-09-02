Motorcyclist flown to hospital after collision with Subaru Forester in Gales Creek

GALES CREEK, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was life-flighted to an area hospital after colliding with a Subaru Forester Monday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred in the 8900 block of Gales Creek Road near the Gales Creek Country Store just before 2:30 p.m.
Deputies expect the road in the area to be closed for up to two hours.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
