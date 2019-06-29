Motorcyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in North Plains

NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in North Plains.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Northwest Glencoe Road and Highland Court on Saturday afternoon.
Deputies said the motorcycle rider was heading south on Glencoe Road toward Highway 26 when the driver of a car turned in front of the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was flown to a trauma hospital with severe injuries.
No further details were immediately released.
