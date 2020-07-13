FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – A motorcycle rider from New York is dead after colliding with a driver in an SUV on Sunday, according to Forest Grove police.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 47 and Maple Street.
Investigators say the driver of the SUV was headed north on Highway 47 and tried to turn left onto Maple Street when they collided with the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist, identified as Daniel Steward, 34, was headed south on Highway 47 and was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital. Detectives continue to investigate but do not believe alcohol was involved in the crash. The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Driving at speeds approaching the ragged edge of disaster (ie: 9/10ths) and allowing one's mind to wander from the task at hand, allowing driving to be one's "entertainment," failure to observe, evaluate, and act upon developing situations, Impairment by weariness, alcohol, anger, drugs or any other factor: get a scanner and listen. This happens daily. Yes ... daily. It keeps the morticians busy and the lawyers fat.
