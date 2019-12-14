SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Cracked ribs, a broken arm, and a ton of internal injuries.
Gary Clevenger has been in the hospital since the day after thanksgiving.
Clevenger told FOX 12 he was riding with a friend down Broadway Street Northeast that afternoon when a car pulled out causing him to crash.
He couldn't stop in time and he said the driver just left him there and took off.
“Next thing I know this car pulls out in front and just stops,” Clevenger said. “I locked the breaks up to try and get stopped and I didn't make it, I hit the car, hit the mailboxes, hit the telephone pole.”
“Whatever was going on that day, the day after thanksgiving. whatever made them decided to leave the scene. They have a chance to live with themselves by being accountable,” He added.
Clevenger has a long road of recovery ahead.
He's already had surgery and will need more.
Witnesses told police the car appeared to be a gray or black hatchback driven by a Hispanic woman, in her 20's.
If you have any information, call Salem police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
