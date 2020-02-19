PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – He was hit by a car and left for dead in southeast Portland.
Now, a local motorcyclist is speaking out as police search for the driver who hurt him.
It was late Tuesday afternoon when Steven Moore says he was out riding his motorcycle, turned onto Woodstock Boulevard from 82nd Avenue and doesn’t remember much after that.
“I remember yelling, saying, ‘Hey, what the’ and then bam,” Moore said. “I had no time to react. It just happened.”
Moore says a car pulled out in front of him and he was hit.
The next thing he remembers, he woke up in the hospital.
“I have a broken collar bone which you can see right here on this side,” Moore said.
FOX 12 spoke with Moore over FaceTime from his hospital bed in the ICU on Wednesday.
Along with that broken collar bone, the 36-year-old father of four says he has cracked ribs as well as lacerations on his lungs.
His worried family has been by his side.
Steven’s mother has some strong words to whoever did this to her son.
“If it was your son or your child, you’d be lost knowing that he’s in ICU and you can’t get there fast enough in case he’s going to take his last breath,” Wonda Moore said. “So please, come forward.”
Steven Moore recognizes it could’ve been much worse and doesn’t understand why someone wouldn’t stop and help.
“Whether you’re in the right or the wrong, you should always stop, because you don’t know what happened. You could’ve just took somebody’s life, or you could’ve been the reason that they’re still alive just from the simple fact that you stopped,” Moore said.
If you know anything regarding this case, contact Portland Police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.