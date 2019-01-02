NEAR WASHOUGAL, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon on Highway 14.
According troopers, 33-year-old Anatoliy V. Romashchenko, of Vancouver, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and hit a westbound guardrail on the highway at Marble Road.
The crash occurred about five miles east of Washougal.
Troopers say Romashchenko was riding a dark-colored Yamaha motorcycle.
The cause of the crash in under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.