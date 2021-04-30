HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) – A person who crashed their motorcycle late Thursday night in Hazel Dell suffered a significant head injury but is expected to survive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:30 p.m., deputies and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash involving a motorcycle in the 500 block of Northeast 78th Street. After gathering witness statements and scene evidence, the first responders learned that the motorcyclist had exited Interstate 5 northbound and tried to head west on 78th Street.
According to CCSO, it appeared the motorcyclist had turned into the eastbound lanes of 78th Street and subsequently collided with the curb median. They then landed in the westbound lanes of travel of the roadway.
The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered a significant head injury in the crash, but the injury was determined to be not life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation, but CCSO said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a contributing factor.
It can be a tough intersection to navigate ... even more so if traveling at excessive speeds.
