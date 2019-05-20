Motorcyclist injured in Gresham crash

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating an injury crash in Gresham on Monday.
The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. at Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.
Police say a car and motorcycle collided, and they believe the motorcyclist’s injuries are serious.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating, according to police.
Northeast 172nd Avenue has been closed at Northeast Glisan Street while police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
