CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Highway 101 in Gearhart on Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers and emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 7:11 p.m. near milepost 19.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda motorcycle was driving north when it crashed into the back of a Jeep Cherokee that was stopped due to traffic ahead.
The motorcyclist, Matthew Elinsky, 53, of Mazanita was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jeep’s driver, Sydney Villegas, 21, of Seaside was not injured.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
