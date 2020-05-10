Motorcyclist killed after crash on Hwy 402 in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on Highway 402 in Grant County on Saturday.
At about 4:00 p.m. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash near milepost 2.
A preliminary investigation showed Robert Julian, 63, of Kennewick, WA was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Highway 402 when he left the road, went down an embankment and into the John Day River.
Julian was pulled out of the river by his riding companions, according to Troopers.
Emergency personnel attempted live saving efforts, but Julian died from his injuries.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.