RIDGEFIELD, OR (KPTV) – A woman was killed and a man was injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 5 in Ridgefield on Saturday, according to Washington State Patrol.
At 11:00 p.m., two motorcyclists identified as Leslie M. Eckman, 29, and Chris Sombounvong, 41, both from La Center, were driving north on I-5 when they approached a slower-moving vehicle in the left lane, and both lost control, according to WSP.
Sombounvong crashed into the back of the car, and both motorcyclists were ejected. Sombounvong landed near the right shoulder, WSP said. Eckman came to a rest in the left lane and was struck by another vehicle. She died at the scene.
Both were wearing helmets.
Sombounvong was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time. He is facing pending charges, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.