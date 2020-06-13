VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in crash late Friday night in the Orchards area of Vancouver according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 137th Avenue just before midnight.
When they arrived, they found the downed motorcycle and rider on fire. Crews put the fire out, and the rider, later identified as 23-year-old Kevin Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say Taylor was driving north on Northeast 137th Avenue at a significant speed before going through the intersections. Northeast 137th Avenue ends at Northeast 99th Street. The motorcycle continued off the paved roadway and crashed into a large piece of concrete.
