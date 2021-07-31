police lights

KPTV file image

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Vancouver on Friday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said Shawn W. Stamp, 50, of Vancouver, was driving eastbound on SR500 to turn onto southbound Stapleton. As he turned, Stamp failed to negotiate the turn, struck the cement curb, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle. Stamp died at the scene.

No other information was given at the time of the release.

