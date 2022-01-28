CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a crash on Highway 99E in Clackamas County.

Just before 12:30 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash on the highway at Southeast Boardman Avenue. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle rear-ended a Ford F150 at the intersection.

The motorcyclist, identified as Norman Steach of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said high speed by Steach is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Highway 99E was closed for three hours during the crash investigation. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.