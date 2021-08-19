PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 84 in northeast Portland after they were hit by a wheel from a pickup truck traveling the opposite direction that had fallen off and bounced over the median.
Police responded to the crash at 5:20 a.m. at exit 1 (Northeast 33rd Avenue). At the scene, officers found the motorcyclist lying down on the roadway. Police said they attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to take over, but the motorcyclist did not survive.
According to police, preliminary investigation determined that a pickup truck driving westbound on I-84 lost a wheel, which then bounced over the median and struck the eastbound motorcycle. The motorcyclist crashed and was hit by another eastbound vehicle.
Police said the involved drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation. The identity of the motorcyclist killed has not been released.
The closure around the crash scene is expected to be lifted around 9:30 a.m.
Police said the motorcyclist's death marks the 39th deadly traffic crash in Portland this year.
(4) comments
there's always recks on the Banfield 500
Talk about bad luck. Btw, traffic fatalities have doubled in Portland since defunding. Why? Because PPB can't afford to fully fund a full time traffic enforcement division, and drivers know it. How often do we see Patrol vehicles and Motorcycles doing SEC? (Speed Emphasis Checks) With fewer officers visible on the freeways, highways and city streets, there's less of a deterrent for speed, for rolling stop signs and lights, so human driving habits have devolved, and that's why fatalities are up.
So tragic. The persons relatives will be suing.
At "lease" one dead? Oh boy..someone messed up.
