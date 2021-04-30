Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a motorcyclist died on Friday after a head-on collision in Marion County.
Deputies say a few minutes after 12:30 p.m., they were called to the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Turner Road Southeast near Ahrens Road Southeast. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say initial information at the scene indicates a green Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Turner Road when it went into the oncoming lane, hitting the motorcyclist identified as 66-year-old Wayne Laird of Scio.
The driver of the Accord remained on scene after the crash, they were not injured. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.
Turner Road was closed to traffic for more than 4 hours while investigators processed the scene of the crash. This is still an ongoing investigation; no arrests related to the crash have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.