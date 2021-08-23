PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in southeast Portland, marking the 40th traffic death in the city so far this year according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. to a reported crash at Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Southeast Clay Street. At the scene, police found a motorcyclist who was then pronounced dead.

In the crash investigation, it was determined that a car and motorcycle were both traveling in the area and during a turn, the two vehicles collided. Police said the involved driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not released by police. This was the second deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in Portland in four days. On Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was killed on eastbound Interstate 84 in northeast Portland after he was tragically hit by a loose wheel from a pickup truck in the westbound lanes and crashed.