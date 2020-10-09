PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday morning in southwest Portland.
Police said officers and medical personnel responded just before 6 a.m. to a reported single motorcycle crash near the intersection of Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Arthur Street.
Police said witnesses saw a motorcycle crash into a “fixed object” and its rider went to the ground and was not moving.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation and the scene is closed to traffic. Drivers should expect delays in the area, including on and off the Ross Island Bridge.
