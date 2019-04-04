FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash in Forest Grove.
Forest Grove Fire said the crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened on Pacific Avenue at Yew Street.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken by Life Flight to a trauma center hospital in Portland.
Traffic is affected in the area. Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.
No other information has been released at this time.
