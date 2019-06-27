NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that occurred Thursday morning in Newberg.
Prior to 6 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle at Northeast Bell Road and Northeast Mountain Home Road.
TVF&R said the motorcyclist sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was taken by Life Flight to a Emanuel Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office will be leading the crash investigation.
No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.