DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist and a passenger in a sidecar died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 in Polk County on Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 12:58 p.m. just west of the Salt Creek Store.
Investigators said the motorcycle with an attached sidecar was heading east on the highway when the driver swerved into the westbound lane to avoid hitting a deer.
The motorcycle collided with a westbound GMC Yukon.
The two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.
The people in the SUV sustained minor injuries.
Both directions of the highway were shut down for more than two hours following the crash, before the eastbound late was reopened.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said detours were put in place with eastbound traffic diverted at Red Prairie Road and westbound traffic diverted at Perrydale Road.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by Dallas Fire & EMS, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
