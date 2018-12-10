NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested after Newport police say he led them on a pursuit and then crashed along Highway 101 Friday night.
Police said officers attempted to stop a motorcyclist for traffic violations near the intersection of Highway 101 and Southwest Case Street at around 5 p.m.
The motorcyclist took off after officers activated their emergency lights, and officers began a pursuit.
Police said the motorcyclist reached speeds estimated between 80 and 90 miles per hour over the Yaquina Bay Bridge.
Officers lost sight of the motorcyclist and terminated the pursuit.
A short time later, a passing motorist told officers that the motorcycle has crashed near the intersection of Highway 101 and Southeast 32nd Street.
When officers arrived to the area, they found a man walking away. That man, identified as Jason Avery, was detained.
Officers found Avery's motorcycle hidden off the roadway on SE 32nd. Police said Avery hid his motorcycle in an attempt to avoid being located.
Avery was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of attempt to elude police and reckless driving. He was also cited for speeding, unsafe passing, and no motorcycle endorsement.
