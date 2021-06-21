Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Columbia Blvd.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred in north Portland Monday morning.
The crash between a motorcycle and a car happened at North Columbia Boulevard and North Fiske Avenue at about 5:22 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the car also went to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Police said North Columbia Boulevard near North Fiske will be partly blocked while officers are on scene to investigate the crash. No additional information has been released at this time.
