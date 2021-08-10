MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car that took place on the Historic Columbia River Highway on Tuesday evening.
The crash involving a VW hatchback and a Yamaha motorcycle occurred just after 8 p.m. on the highway between Southeast Nielson Road and Southeast Woodard Road. Corbett Fire crews arrived at the scene to find the car on fire. Flames were catching nearby brush and trees on fire, but crews were able to put out the flames before they spread any further.
Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on E. Historic Columbia River Highway. CRH will be closed between Neilson & Woodard Roads for a lengthy period of time. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital w/ life threatening injuries. @Corbett_Fire pic.twitter.com/HYKq4TG5DO— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) August 11, 2021
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital. The sheriff's office said he is stable. The driver and passenger in the VW were not injured.
The sheriff's office said the East County Vehicular Crimes Team responded for the investigation due to the severity of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
East Historic Columbia River Highway was closed for several hours. It reopened overnight after all hazards and debris were removed from the roadway.
