PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 205 Saturday night.
Just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcyclist on northbound I-205 just north of Northeast Glisan Street.
When officers arrived, they saw a man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious life-threatening injuries.
Officers believe the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on I-205 when he rear-ended a vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist fell off his bike and was hit by multiple vehicles.
Northbound I-205 north of Northeast Glisan Street was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.
The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 503-823-2103.
