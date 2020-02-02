VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are investigating a crash that injured a motorcyclist in Vancouver Sunday afternoon.
Just after 2:45 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle at Southeast 164th Avenue and Southeast 15th Street.
Police say the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Southeast 164th Avenue approaching the intersection of Southeast 15th Street.
Police say the investigation indicates the motorcyclist attempted to stop at the red light, but lost control and collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Southeast 15th Street through the intersection.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Speed on the part of the motorcyclist appears to have been a factor in the crash, according to police.
Police say southbound Southeast 164th Avenue and east and westbound 15th Street were closed while emergency crews were on scene.
The Vancouver Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
