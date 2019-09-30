PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a driver in northeast Portland Monday, according to police.
The crash occurred on Northeast Grand Avenue near Northeast Multnomah Street around 5:40 p.m.
According to officers, the driver remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.
Northeast Grand Avenue was temporarily closed Monday evening between and Northeast Clackamas Street, and Northeast Multnomah Street is closed between Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard and Northeast 6th Avenue.
The Portland Streetcar was also impacted in the area due to the crash, according to police.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
