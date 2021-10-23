Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in SE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon.

The Portland Police Bureau said just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a crash at Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 97th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle and car had been in a crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All parties remained on scene after the crash. The major crash team has responded to investigate. SE Holgate Blvd. is closed between Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast 99th Avenue during the investigation.