PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 66-year-old motorized scooter rider is dead after a head-on crash involving an SUV Friday evening.
Susan V. Bartlett, of Portland, died in surgery after the crash near Northeast Tillamook Street and Northeast 40th Avenue. Initially, her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Portland police.
Investigators say the driver of the Ford Expedition turned in front of Bartlett Friday just before 8:45 p.m. and remained on scene after the collision. Bartlett was riding a PGO motor scooter and was wearing a helmet, according to police.
Officers issued the driver a citation for improperly executing a left turn. Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. Police say this is the 40th traffic-related deadly crash this year in Portland.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
