DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Mount Bachelor announced it is postponing their opening date because of warm weather and a lack of snowfall.

The lodge had planned to open on December 3, but they’re pushing that date back.

Guests who pre-purchased lift tickets, rentals, or lessons for days when they’re not open will be refunded.

Mount Bachelor says the last time this happened was the winter of 2008-2009, when they had to push their start date back to December 14.

That is also the same season they had record-breaking snow totals.

