GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) – The new year is hours away, and with the holiday comes a celebratory firework show, night skiing, and other festivities for mountain goers at Mt. Hood Skibowl.

Vice president and general manager Mike Quinn told FOX 12 Friday marks the busiest day of the season. He said the snowfall this past week has brought the excitement up a notch.

Quinn said Skibowl will be ringing in the new year with night skiing until 11:30 p.m., live music, and a firework show at midnight.

“We’re really excited to get back to something normal if you want to call it that,” Quinn said. “It’s nice to see crowds again and get back to some activity and some events.”

Quinn points out that with fun, always comes safety.

“We have a mask requirement inside, and we’re cutting down the indoor capacity space by just removing some seating for stand-up snack bar type stuff,” he said. “(We’re) really just bringing things outside as much as possible.”

If you have plans to make your way to the mountain this weekend, it's important to be prepared for snowy road conditions and traffic.

“Pre-plan a little bit, leave yourself some extra time and have some patience,” Quinn said. “We’re all trying as hard as we can, labor shortage is real, tensions are high, we’re all here for the same reason. Just have some patience with the process, get here safely and have a blast.”