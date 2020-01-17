HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - People living on Mount Scott in Happy Valley woke up to snow covered roads and yards. But the snow was short lived - it went away about as quickly as it came.
Snow was falling off and on all Friday morning on Mt. Scott.
While the area only got about an inch of snow, it was enough to make the roads slick, but snow plows were out early to clear it.
One woman told FOX 12 that her car got stuck at the bottom of a hill, so she had to walk the rest of the way up.
Another neighbor decided to ditch the idea of driving altogether.
"She had to go downtown, we weren't sure what it was going to be like. So keep our cars safe and let her take a cab," said Ernest Cruz, who lives in Happy Valley.
Cruz said his wife didn't want to take any chances driving in these conditions. But for him, this weather is exactly what he was hoping for.
"I was looking forward to it. Love the snow - look at how pretty it looks out here," said Cruz. "I have so many snow pictures. My house looks so pretty in the snow. It's all red, so it's nice and bright."
Cruz says he's staying home Friday and spending time with someone else who loves the snow as much as he does.
"She's Akita-Husky mix. She loves it," Cruz said about his dog.
Cruz's dog wasn't the only animal in the snow. FOX 12 cameras were rolling at Mt. Scott Boulevard and Ridgecrest Road when a coyote passed by.
Take a look at this! 👀 We spotted a coyote in between our live hits this morning! This is in a neighborhood on Mt Scott @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9dhOIIuqpT— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) January 17, 2020
FOX 12 cameras also caught a AAA tow truck responding to a call in the Mt. Scott area.
"It's been busy this morning. We've been helping a lot of people getting their cars to repair facilities in this condition," said Dan Gamble, a fleet services tech at AAA.
Gamble told FOX 12 they're ready to put in overtime if needed.
Meanwhile, Cruz says he's going to be enjoying the dusting of snow while it lasts.
"Being from Texas, I love all the seasons," Cruz said.
As the morning went on, the leftover snow on the roads melted. Now the roads are just wet. But drivers are reminded to be careful of any slick spots.
