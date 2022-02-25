CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County deputies say one person was taken to the hospital on Friday after responding to Heritage High School for an assault with a knife call.

A preliminary investigation found that several teens got into a fight over an allegation made by another student. Deputies say a Mountain View High School student came to Heritage with a knife to help one of the students.

The fight resulted in the Mt. View student being cut on the arm with the knife he brought. That student was taken to the local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Another Heritage student suffered a minor injury that was not caused by the knife.

It is unknown at this time how the Mt. View Student was allowed into the Heritage high school campus.

One person sent to the hospital in apparent gang related shooting near Heritage High School VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting near Heritage High School sent one young person to the hospital and put the campus on a brief lockout Fri…

Deputies believe that Friday’s incident is not related to a shooting last week next to Heritage High School.