BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A new challenge on popular video sharing app TikTok is sending kids across the country and world to the hospital.
It's called the Skull Breaker Challenge. The prank consists of inviting somebody to be in your video, telling that person to jump, then kicking their legs out from underneath them while they are airborne. In many cases, the victim's head hits the ground.
A Mountainside High School student is on a mission to make these cruel pranks stop after becoming a victim to the Skull Breaker Challenge herself.
Olivia Ross, 14, is a freshman at Mountainview. She said she thought she was getting to participate in a fun video at school about three weeks ago.
"These upperclassmen, these seniors, asked if I would jump for their TikTok video," Olivia said.
Olivia says the prank quickly went from a countdown to a concussion.
"Three, two, one, jumped, then that's when they kicked my legs from behind," Olivia said.
In the TikTok, you can see Olivia's head slam the ground after she falls back.
"I remember like, blacking out for a second and I started to get, like, an instant pressure headache right after it happened and I started crying," Olivia said.
Her mother, Lindsay Zobrist, says Olivia went to the hospital after coming home from school. Zobrist said the doctor was already familiar with the TikTok prank.
"We didn't even have to show him the video for him to know what had happened," Zobrist said.
Type "Skull Breaking Challenge" into TikTok and you'll see hundreds of videos come up, along with a few soundtrack options. Other videos have been posted under "jumping prank" or "jump trip."
Olivia says this inspired her and her family to turn a negative into a positive and help raise awareness about these pranks and cyberbullying.
Olivia started a new campaign and website called Teaching Kindness Matters to encourage kids to not participate in dangerous pranks and be kind to each other instead. She also created a YouTube video with her family to share what happened and why it's harmful.
"Our first project is to try to get school districts to add pranking into their definition of bullying," Zobrist said.
After posting the YouTube video, Zobrist said she started getting responses from parents all over the country whose kids also became victims to the Skull Breaker Challenge.
"One woman who we're in contact with, her daughter broke her tailbone," Zobrist said.
Parents of Mountainside High School were not notified of the incident right after it happened, but the high school principal sent out a note to families Thursday afternoon shortly before FOX 12 aired the story.
The Beaverton School District issued the following statement:
"A few weeks ago at Mountainside High School, some students engaged in an unsafe TicTok prank and a student was hurt. There has been continuing social media regarding this issue that is disruptive to the educational process and insensitive.
We responded by investigating the incident and reported it to the district's Risk Management Dept. Further, we worked with all the students who were involved in this incident, and for some of the students, there were school disciplinary consequences for these actions.
We take student safety very seriously and will intervene once we become aware of an issue We have ongoing Advisory period lessons regarding the responsible and appropriate use of digital devices including social media. It is not in keeping with our values at Mountainside to hurt people using social media posts.
We have asked our parent and community to help us reinforce respectful use of social media and to discourage any actions that compromise the safety of our students."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.