PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As protests continue across Portland, there is mounting criticism of the tactics police are using to disperse crowds.
Video taken during Tuesday night's protests, which were predominantly peaceful, showed officers acting in ways that are being called into question.
One video taken from a news helicopter showed two police cruisers speeding toward protesters moving barricades in the street, with protesters scrambling to get out of the way.
"It's being investigated. I don't know the circumstances as to why that occurred," Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said.
Another video, posted on YouTube, shows protesters standing across from a line of officers chanting "take your riot gear," when abruptly and without warning, two officers can be seen rolling something metallic toward the demonstrators, which explodes in a burst of fire and sparks. Smoke or gas then fills the air.
Other video taken by FOX 12 cameras captured similar scenes throughout the downtown area.
"We had to run through it. They did it on either side of us, so there's no choice but to have to run through the gas," said one protester. "This isn't okay though. This is not okay, what they're doing to us."
Chief Resch addressed the clashes with protesters during a morning press conference.
"We did not interact or deploy any kind of crowd control munitions until that group splintered off and marched toward our barricades, attempting to dismantle the fence and throw objects at officers," Resch said.
ACLU legal observers on the ground witnessed some of the police action, and said some of it was excessive.
"Our concern is that this militarized approach and indiscriminate use of weapons can have a really chilling effect on people's exercise of free speech," Kimberly Mason an ACLU observer who watched tear gas deployed against demonstrators, said.
Resch said officers' use of crowd control measures was not indiscriminate, but also said every incident in which force was used will be investigated.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
