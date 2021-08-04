SALEM, OR (KPTV) - There is mounting frustration about the state's program to distribute relief funds for tenants behind on rent and their landlords.
Although the Oregon Legislature allocated close to $300 million in pandemic rental assistance, Oregon Housing and Community Services, the agency tasked with distributing that money, acknowledged concern with the speed at which rental assistance is getting in the hands of Oregonians.
Moe Farhoud, who owns 61 apartment buildings in southeast Portland said half of his 1400 tenants are behind on their payments, owing $1.5 million in unpaid rent.
"Lots of people are worried," said Farhoud. "Lots of them are confused. There's a lot of anxiety going on with tenants."
Farhoud said he and his staff have gone door to door, trying help tenants who are behind on their payments apply for rental assistance through OHCS. He's been frustrated by the state's confusing online portal and slow processing of applications.
"People need to have a better, simple solution," said Farhoud.
In mid-July, the state reported only $35 million in payments had been made through its Landlord Compensation fund, although $120 million was allocated by the legislature.
Only $1.5 million had been distributed through the Oregon Rental Assistance Program, and with the clock ticking on state and local protections for tenants, Farhoud hopes the money can move faster, both for the sake of his tenants and his business.
"To be honest, we're behind lots of bills because we don't have the revenue come.," said Farhoud. "If if this is going to continue, some people are going to collapse. We are one of them. We're trying very hard to survive."
Oregon Housing and Community Services is expected to provide an update on its rental assistance program on Thursday.
(1) comment
Can Oregon do anything right? Do they specifically go out of their way to hire incompetent leaders?
