PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Long time friends Asa Fager and Jason Thompson had a dream of creating a space where movie lovers could come together and relive their favorite movie moments. And in November 2021, that dream came true.
The pair now own, the Fourth Wall, part café, part lounge and part the living where your friend is always playing a movie! The café plays all types of films, hosts different types of events like trivia and comedy shows along with serving great food and coffee from local brands.
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to get a behind the scenes look of how it all came together.
Check out their website to learn more: www.the4thwallpdx.com or follow them on Instagram.