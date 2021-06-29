Movie theaters in Battle Ground and other areas see increase in customers during heat wave

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - A tough couple of days for anybody trying to keep their home cool was a good stretch for movie theaters, as people looked to take advantage of their air conditioning. A couple different theaters reported increases in ticket sales, as people looked for a little relief from the 100-degree temperatures.
At Battle Ground Cinemas many showings were at their capacity limits. The theater also had a big premiere over the weekend, which helped bring in customers. Prestige Theatres, which operates Battle Ground Cinemas, also has theaters in Oregon, Sandy and Independence, which benefitted from the state’s lifting of capacity restrictions last week.
“After this really hard year plus. I would say 15 months of being closed and open and closed, it’s nice to feel like things are getting back to normal,” Marina Gephart said with Prestige Theatres.
With the scorching temperatures, theaters did have trouble keeping auditoriums that icy cold we are all used to, but they say it was still comfortable inside.
