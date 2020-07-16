CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – A mower caused a field fire north of Cornelius on Thursday, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters responded to a field fire on Northwest Cornelius Schefflin Road just north of the intersection of Northwest Long Road at 2:50 p.m.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to ¼ acre, but the burned area spread to almost 1,000 feet in length with multiple small fires.
Crews were assisted by a tractor which disked the perimeter of the fire stopping its progress.
Firefighters say the fire was caused by a flail mower that most likely had a bearing or gear seize up and start to spark as it was cutting the field.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.