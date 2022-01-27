Mt. Angel business recovers four months after devastating fire

MT. ANGEL, Ore. (KPTV) - It's been four months since a major fire ripped through Mount Angel, destroying four businesses.
"It's kinda rough. I don't like going into town anymore because it's a tough sight to see," Tyson Treger, one of the owners of Wood Pellet Products, said.
Traeger has owned Wood Pellet Products for 12 years now, but nearly four months ago, all his hard work went up in flames.
Early on October 9, he got a call from a friend in the middle of the night telling him he needed to get to the shop. What he found was devastating.
"A part of me told me to peek out the window and I was able to see a glare from about a mile and a half away in the middle of town, and I immediately knew it was trouble," he said. "Our building was on fire, I raced into town and there was nothing we could do but watch."
Mount Angel police said officers came across the fire in the grain elevator just before 1 a.m. They said by the time fire crews got there, the building was engulfed in flames.
Traeger and his team didn't let the four-alarm fire get them down, though. He said not long after, they started with nothing in a new, temporary home in a former onion warehouse.
"We needed a roof. If we didn't get a roof, we weren't going to make it. So, we had to get right back to production. Literally three weeks later we were in this building," he said. "I can't help but have a smile knowing we are alive, nobody got hurt in the fire and the business is going to continue on."
He said they couldn't have bounced back so quickly if it weren't for the help from his team, the community and their customers.
"Those little itty-bitty things we got from the community - whether it was food, or dollar donations or people reaching out and buying patio heaters from us, they knew that would help us and that's what put us back on our feet. It is the community that brought us back," Traeger said.
Traeger is moving just a few minutes from their current location in Brooks to Howell Prairie.